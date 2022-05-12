Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,425 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.94. 27,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,771,085. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.06.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 432,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.11 per share, with a total value of $40,744,924.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,647,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,392,199.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.96.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

