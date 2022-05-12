Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 1,914.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.22. 21,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,234. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 126.73, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 312.87%.

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $76,658.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,879.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

