Achmea Investment Management B.V. Takes $1.54 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $453,045,000 after purchasing an additional 53,385 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Albemarle by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $266,987,000 after buying an additional 523,340 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,028,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $240,407,000 after buying an additional 109,475 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 807,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,904,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,979,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.89.

Shares of ALB traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $214.17. 12,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,535. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 89.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $152.58 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.39%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

