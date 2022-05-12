Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 27,165 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $426,762.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neal Walker sold 56,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $895,780.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,291 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,941 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.67. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 1,343.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

