Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,343.96% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. The company had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ACRS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 31,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,592. The company has a market capitalization of $626.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average is $14.13. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 12,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $199,397.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Neal Walker sold 56,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $895,780.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,291 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,941 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,078,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,307,000 after acquiring an additional 290,458 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 808,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,755,000 after buying an additional 12,636 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 302,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 30,066 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 47,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

ACRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

