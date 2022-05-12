Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,343.96% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. The company had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of ACRS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 31,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,592. The company has a market capitalization of $626.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average is $14.13. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $24.00.
In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 12,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $199,397.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Neal Walker sold 56,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $895,780.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,291 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,941 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
ACRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.
About Aclaris Therapeutics
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.
