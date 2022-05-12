Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,690. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.30% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

