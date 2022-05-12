Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Adams Resources & Energy stock traded down $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $33.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,918. Adams Resources & Energy has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.90.
Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adams Resources & Energy (AE)
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.