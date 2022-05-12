Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Adams Resources & Energy stock traded down $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $33.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,918. Adams Resources & Energy has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.