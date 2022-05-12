adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Price Target Lowered to €193.00 at Credit Suisse Group

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from €205.00 ($215.79) to €193.00 ($203.16) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded adidas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on adidas from €300.00 ($315.79) to €265.00 ($278.95) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on adidas from €359.00 ($377.89) to €348.00 ($366.32) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $256.56.

ADDYY opened at $93.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96. adidas has a 12-month low of $90.25 and a 12-month high of $199.44.

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 10.01%. On average, analysts predict that adidas will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in adidas by 78.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in adidas by 14.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in adidas in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in adidas by 11.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in adidas by 30.5% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

