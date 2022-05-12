ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 88.51% and a negative return on equity of 61.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

ADMA Biologics stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.68. 4,523,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,372,473. The firm has a market cap of $329.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.16.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADMA. Zacks Investment Research raised ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 61,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 79.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 36,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

