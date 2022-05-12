Advance ZincTek Limited (ASX:ANO) Insider Lev Mizikovsky Buys 55,742 Shares of Stock

Advance ZincTek Limited (ASX:ANO – Get Rating) insider Lev Mizikovsky bought 55,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.00 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of A$111,484.00 ($77,419.44).

Lev Mizikovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Advance ZincTek alerts:

On Thursday, April 28th, Lev Mizikovsky acquired 20 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.00 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of A$40.00 ($27.78).

On Friday, March 11th, Lev Mizikovsky bought 1,245 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.00 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,490.00 ($1,729.17).

On Wednesday, March 9th, Lev Mizikovsky purchased 5,732 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.00 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of A$11,464.00 ($7,961.11).

On Monday, March 7th, Lev Mizikovsky acquired 104,968 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.32 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$243,525.76 ($169,115.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 18.16 and a quick ratio of 4.28.

Advance ZincTek Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures aluminum oxide powder, and zinc oxide dispersions and powder for use in the personal care sector in Australia, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It produces and distributes dispersion of mineral-only UV filters in cosmetic emollients that are used for sunscreen, skincare, and pharmaceutical formulations, as well as alumina plate-like powders used for cosmetic applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advance ZincTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance ZincTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.