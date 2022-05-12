AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.75- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AECOM also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.30-$3.50 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACM shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.44.

AECOM stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,520. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. AECOM has a 12-month low of $58.36 and a 12-month high of $79.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AECOM by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,755,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $909,266,000 after purchasing an additional 172,924 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AECOM by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,176,000 after purchasing an additional 86,352 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of AECOM by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in AECOM by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 134,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after buying an additional 17,331 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

