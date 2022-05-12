Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.54

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.54 and last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 2017 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

AFYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Afya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Afya from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.16.

Afya ( NASDAQ:AFYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $89.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.35 million. Afya had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 12.94%. Analysts forecast that Afya Limited will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFYA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Afya by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Afya in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Afya in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Afya in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Afya in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Afya Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

