Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agiliti had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Agiliti updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.89-$0.94 EPS.

AGTI traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,870. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.54. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.00. Agiliti has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $26.36.

Get Agiliti alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGTI. Raymond James lowered their price target on Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Agiliti from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agiliti presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In related news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $219,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,222.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bettyann Bird sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $277,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,859,488. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTI. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Agiliti by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Agiliti during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Agiliti by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.