Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Receives $25.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.10.
Several research analysts have recently commented on API shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Agora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Agora in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.
NASDAQ:API traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.95. 806,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,200. Agora has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $49.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.71. The company has a market cap of $629.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.50.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Agora by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 665,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 218,969 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Agora by 21.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 883,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,786,000 after acquiring an additional 156,400 shares during the period. Jeneq Management LP bought a new position in Agora in the 1st quarter valued at about $473,000. Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agora by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 976,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Agora by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,289,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,821,000 after buying an additional 361,898 shares during the period.
About Agora (Get Rating)
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.
