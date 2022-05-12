Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Receives $25.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.10.

Several research analysts have recently commented on API shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Agora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Agora in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:API traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.95. 806,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,200. Agora has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $49.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.71. The company has a market cap of $629.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.50.

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $40.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.76 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 43.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agora will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Agora by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 665,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 218,969 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Agora by 21.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 883,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,786,000 after acquiring an additional 156,400 shares during the period. Jeneq Management LP bought a new position in Agora in the 1st quarter valued at about $473,000. Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agora by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 976,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Agora by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,289,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,821,000 after buying an additional 361,898 shares during the period.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

