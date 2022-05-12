Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Announces Earnings Results

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agrify had a negative net margin of 54.24% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Agrify updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Agrify stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 26,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.49. Agrify has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.94.

Several research firms recently commented on AGFY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agrify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Agrify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Agrify from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Agrify by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 46,045 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agrify by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 37,748 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Agrify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Agrify by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Agrify during the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

