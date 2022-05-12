Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ATSG. Stephens increased their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of ATSG opened at $29.99 on Monday. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $34.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.54.

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $485.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Air Transport Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, insider Michael L. Berger sold 7,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $230,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,924 shares of company stock worth $346,388. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,486,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,835,000 after buying an additional 750,442 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,023,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,213,000 after purchasing an additional 75,298 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,553,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,010,000 after purchasing an additional 59,975 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,604,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,134,000 after purchasing an additional 175,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,515,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,702,000 after purchasing an additional 30,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

