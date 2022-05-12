Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Airgain updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.01-$0.01 EPS.

Airgain stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.97. 4,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,793. Airgain has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $23.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.39. The firm has a market cap of $101.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $45,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James K. Sims bought 4,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $35,051.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRG. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Airgain by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Airgain by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 34,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Airgain by 30.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Airgain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airgain currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

