Alianza Minerals (CVE:ANZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Shares of Alianza Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ANZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 18000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$8.94 million and a P/E ratio of -12.00.
Alianza Minerals Company Profile (CVE:ANZ)
