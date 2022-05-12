Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) to announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alkermes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is ($0.04). Alkermes posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $278.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALKS. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.90.

In other news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $296,699.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 93,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $2,610,853.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,967,127.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,035 shares of company stock worth $6,595,865. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 128.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 826,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,755,000 after purchasing an additional 465,624 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 24.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 132.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 18,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,369,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALKS traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.86. The stock had a trading volume of 15,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,430. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average is $25.51. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.24 and a beta of 0.75.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

