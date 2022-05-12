Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $205-210 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.05 million.Allegro MicroSystems also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.22-$0.23 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ ALGM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.55. 979,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $38.28.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $200.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.18 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $217,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $5,312,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,293,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,202,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 515.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 26,832 shares in the last quarter. 46.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

