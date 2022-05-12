Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$210.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.28 million.Allegro MicroSystems also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.22-0.23 EPS.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ALGM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.
NASDAQ:ALGM traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $22.55. 979,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.61. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.40.
In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $217,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
