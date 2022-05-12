Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$210.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.28 million.Allegro MicroSystems also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.22-0.23 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALGM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ:ALGM traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $22.55. 979,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.61. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.40.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $200.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.18 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $217,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

