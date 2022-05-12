Alliance Fan Token Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (ALL)

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Alliance Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded 45% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alliance Fan Token has a total market cap of $160,123.07 and $22,477.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00584132 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,140.24 or 2.08840234 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00030388 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007880 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token Profile

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Buying and Selling Alliance Fan Token

