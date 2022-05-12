AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AlloVir, Inc. is a late clinical-stage cell therapy company which focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening viral diseases. AlloVir, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AlloVir in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALVR opened at $3.26 on Monday. AlloVir has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41. The stock has a market cap of $213.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.32.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that AlloVir will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Hallal sold 40,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $305,631.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $127,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,468 shares of company stock valued at $467,529. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALVR. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in AlloVir in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in AlloVir by 95,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 17,202 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in AlloVir by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in AlloVir by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AlloVir by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,438,000 after purchasing an additional 65,695 shares during the period. 38.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

