Alpha Finance Lab Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $69.21 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $239.06 million and $69.21 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 43% against the dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00023113 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001207 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004546 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

ALPHA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

