Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alpha Teknova updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TKNO traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $12.69. The company had a trading volume of 69,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,669. Alpha Teknova has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $30.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.19. The company has a current ratio of 13.07, a quick ratio of 12.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

TKNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on Alpha Teknova from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha Teknova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alpha Teknova has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 191.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 605.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

