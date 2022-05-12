Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2,212.00

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2,212.00 and last traded at $2,213.00, with a volume of 65681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,279.22.

Several analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,591.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,747.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,720.83, for a total transaction of $8,162,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 573,715 shares of company stock valued at $84,154,881. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

