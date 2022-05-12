AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,677,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,120,000 after acquiring an additional 25,673 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,377,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,502,000 after buying an additional 11,871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,782,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,534,000 after buying an additional 279,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,320,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,058,000 after acquiring an additional 176,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,235,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,464,000 after acquiring an additional 112,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.69.

EMN opened at $101.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.76. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.43.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

