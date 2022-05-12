AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 539.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,918 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in GrafTech International by 247.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in GrafTech International by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th.

Shares of EAF stock opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.65, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.44. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.98.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.00 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 372.52% and a net margin of 28.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

