AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $1.47 Million in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Kontoor Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 117.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,133,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,836 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 9,226.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 445,175 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 129.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,388,000 after acquiring an additional 254,019 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 183.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 361,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after acquiring an additional 233,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 39.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,433,000 after acquiring an additional 183,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

KTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

KTB opened at $40.39 on Thursday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.66.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.17. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 138.25% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $679.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 50.83%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

