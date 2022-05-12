AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 13,912 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,912 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 76,161 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 19,663 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 293,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 162,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 10,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNVR opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average is $28.98. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Univar Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 15,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $466,054.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $1,601,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,987,673.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $270,270 and sold 125,000 shares valued at $3,976,500. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

