AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 3,194 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 155,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 47,013 shares during the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,516,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 720,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,954,000 after purchasing an additional 109,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 422,292 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 45,324 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Derrick A. Roman acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $43,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,500 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

COMM opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.17. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 500.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

