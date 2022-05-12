Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Given New $16.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ALTG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James set a $19.00 target price on Alta Equipment Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

ALTG opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average of $13.52. The company has a market cap of $318.78 million, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.71. Alta Equipment Group has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $356.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.20 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 18,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $228,272.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 223,687 shares of company stock worth $2,501,333. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 40.0% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

