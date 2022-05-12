Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 334,430 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 9,382,570 shares.The stock last traded at $51.82 and had previously closed at $55.26.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $93.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.74.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 165,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 10,457.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 241,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Altria Group by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

