Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.38

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 12524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.58.
Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia.
