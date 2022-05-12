Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMBA. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.53.

AMBA stock traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.35. 990,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,975. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $65.60 and a 52 week high of $227.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -97.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $25,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $59,262.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,723 shares of company stock valued at $16,280,767 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ambarella by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after acquiring an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ambarella by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,256,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,984,000 after acquiring an additional 59,161 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Ambarella by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,860,000 after acquiring an additional 204,441 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ambarella by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,801,000 after acquiring an additional 536,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ambarella by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after acquiring an additional 263,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

