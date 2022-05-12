American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,042,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,376,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,835,000 after buying an additional 1,826,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,708,000 after buying an additional 1,569,233 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,036,000 after buying an additional 1,430,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,511,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,773,000 after buying an additional 1,347,736 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $272,194.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,056.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,526 shares of company stock worth $4,257,794 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.83. 87,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,187,812. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.26. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $104.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

