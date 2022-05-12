American Express (NYSE:AXP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $149.88

American Express (NYSE:AXP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $149.88 and last traded at $153.27, with a volume of 5312650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $115.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.14.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 873.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 823.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

