American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) PT Lowered to C$4.75 at Scotiabank

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Hotel Income Properties REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.84. 3,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,659. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.20. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $3.99.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.