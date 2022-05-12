Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Position Lessened by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,025 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 7,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMP. Piper Sandler downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.09.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total value of $2,717,919.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $642,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,821 shares of company stock valued at $28,052,799. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $256.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.35 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.71. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.20%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

