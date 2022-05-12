Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 496,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,839 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $12,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,592,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 131,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 49,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,119,000. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ AMKR traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.81. The stock had a trading volume of 29,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average is $22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.51. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $122,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,050. 56.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amkor Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

