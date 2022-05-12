Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.41–$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $229.00 million-$235.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $231.73 million.Amplitude also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.12–$0.11 EPS.

NASDAQ:AMPL traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.00. 57,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,992. Amplitude has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $87.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.95.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. Amplitude’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amplitude from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.71.

In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $69,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick W. Grady acquired 186,217 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.51 per share, with a total value of $3,819,310.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,563,748 shares of company stock valued at $49,947,941 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amplitude during the third quarter worth $74,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Amplitude during the first quarter worth $28,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Amplitude during the third quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

