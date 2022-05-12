Analysts Anticipate Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $402.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) will post $402.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $385.00 million to $416.00 million. Eagle Materials reported sales of $343.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.27.

Shares of EXP stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,043. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $115.44 and a 12 month high of $169.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $249,701,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,343,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,714,000 after buying an additional 65,753 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 211.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 817,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,217,000 after buying an additional 554,737 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,442,000 after buying an additional 238,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 618,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,913,000 after buying an additional 79,112 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

