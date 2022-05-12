Analysts Anticipate EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $881.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) to report sales of $881.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $862.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $900.00 million. EnerSys posted sales of $813.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year sales of $3.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EnerSys.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENS. StockNews.com began coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnerSys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

NYSE ENS traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.47. The company had a trading volume of 370,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,505. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $59.92 and a fifty-two week high of $100.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.93 and its 200 day moving average is $74.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth about $518,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 466.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after buying an additional 108,434 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 474,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,474,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 18.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,710,000 after buying an additional 52,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 9.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnerSys (Get Rating)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnerSys (ENS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.