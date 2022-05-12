Analysts Anticipate LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.42 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) will announce $3.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.63 billion and the lowest is $3.27 billion. LKQ reported sales of $3.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year sales of $13.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.95 billion to $13.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.33 billion to $14.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LKQ.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barrington Research upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

NASDAQ LKQ traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,889,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,161. LKQ has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $60.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average is $52.78. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.81%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 241.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 3,788.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LKQ (LKQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.