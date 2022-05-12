Analysts Anticipate Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $719.62 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) will announce $719.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $682.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $756.90 million. Magellan Midstream Partners posted sales of $653.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $3.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Magellan Midstream Partners.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 87,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 17.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.4% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 44,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MMP traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.94. The stock had a trading volume of 30,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,461. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 97.42%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners (Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.