Analysts Anticipate Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $472.46 Million

Equities research analysts expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $472.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $485.62 million and the lowest is $459.30 million. Quaker Chemical reported sales of $435.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.81 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share.

KWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

KWR stock traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.57. 2,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.14. Quaker Chemical has a one year low of $141.19 and a one year high of $276.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 28.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,886,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 181.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

