Analysts Anticipate ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Analysts expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.77 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.80 billion. ServiceNow reported sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year sales of $7.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $7.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.08 billion to $9.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $664.74.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total transaction of $3,674,946.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $393,664.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total value of $456,922.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $346,613.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,007 shares of company stock worth $12,332,620. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 75.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW traded up $12.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $432.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,700,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,136. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $519.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $581.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 393.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

