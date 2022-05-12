Analysts Expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to Post -$0.56 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.34). Denali Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.32). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($0.90). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $42.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.32 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.13% and a negative net margin of 344.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 432.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DNLI shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

NASDAQ:DNLI traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,361. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.90. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $79.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average is $37.56.

In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 9,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $329,527.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $676,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,772 shares of company stock worth $1,293,426. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

