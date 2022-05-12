Analysts Expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to Post -$0.56 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 12th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLIGet Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.34). Denali Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.32). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($0.90). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $42.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.32 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.13% and a negative net margin of 344.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 432.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DNLI shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

NASDAQ:DNLI traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,361. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.90. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $79.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average is $37.56.

In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 9,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $329,527.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $676,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,772 shares of company stock worth $1,293,426. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.