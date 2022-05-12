Analysts Expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $224.97 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) will post sales of $224.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $205.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $244.20 million. Douglas Emmett posted sales of $225.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year sales of $934.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $830.81 million to $987.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $988.74 million, with estimates ranging from $872.09 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $238.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.76 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DEI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

NYSE DEI traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $27.38. 1,748,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,792. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.83. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $26.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 254.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the third quarter worth about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

