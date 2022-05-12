Analysts Expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $224.97 Million

Posted by on May 12th, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEIGet Rating) will post sales of $224.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $205.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $244.20 million. Douglas Emmett posted sales of $225.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year sales of $934.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $830.81 million to $987.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $988.74 million, with estimates ranging from $872.09 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $238.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.76 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DEI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

NYSE DEI traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $27.38. 1,748,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,792. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.83. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $26.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 254.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the third quarter worth about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile (Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.