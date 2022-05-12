Analysts Expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to Post $0.23 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.25. Heritage Commerce reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Commerce.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 29.69%.

HTBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ HTBK traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $10.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $12.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $663.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 3,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $40,729.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,409,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,827,000 after acquiring an additional 66,855 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 36,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce in the third quarter worth $508,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 36.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 132,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 35,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 28.6% in the third quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 292,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Commerce (Get Rating)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Commerce (HTBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.